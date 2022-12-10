UrduPoint.com

US Becoming Less Cautious About Arms Shipments To Ukraine Escalating Conflict - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The United States is becoming less concerned about the risks that its arms shipments to Ukraine may spark a major escalation, the British newspaper The Times reported, citing a US defense official.

The report said on Friday that since October, the Pentagon revised its threat assessment about its arms shipments to Ukraine potentially leading to a military confrontation between Russia and NATO.

The United States is now less concerned that new long-range strikes inside Russia could lead to a major escalation, the report said.

On Monday, Ukraine launched attacks on Russian military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions with what the Russian military said were Soviet-made jet drones. The Russian air defense intercepted the drones, but their fragments killed three and injured four soldiers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, told Sputnik on Thursday that NATO knew and facts indicate its members had a hand in Kiev's attacks against Russian airfields.

