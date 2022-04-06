US Began to Use UN Tribune for Political, Election Purposes - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States began to use the UN tribune as a platform to promote its political and even election purposes, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"For the American politicians, this is not so much a profession ” I mean diplomacy and appointment to the permanent mission to the UN ” but rather a political platform," Zakharova told radio broadcaster Sputnik, adding that they use the UN "as an election tribune."