(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The United States is seeing some positive development in the Chinese position on arms nonproliferation, US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, China was at least in the first round a no show," Billingslea said at a forum. "That said we are beginning to see some positive indications and evolution in the Chinese position."