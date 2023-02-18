US Begins Airlifting $2.5Mln Worth of Urgent Earthquake Relief Supplies to Turkey-USAID

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The United States has begun sending more than $2.5 million worth of urgent relief supplies to Turkey as the country grapples with the consequences of the massive earthquake earlier in the month, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) announced on Friday.

"The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is airlifting more than $2.5 million worth of emergency relief supplies to the people of Türkiye following the devastating February 6 earthquakes," USAID said in a press release.

Earlier on Friday, US Ambassador to Istanbul Jeffry Flake met the arrival of the initial delivery of these supplies at Adana airport, the release said.

USAID will conduct about ten flights with more than 1.

8 million Pounds of kitchen sets, hygiene kits, heavy-duty plastic sheeting for temporary shelters, and high thermal blankets for those affected by the earthquake in Turkey, according to the report.

Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkey on February 6, toppling thousands of homes. The aftershocks that followed were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries. The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 39,000.

The Syrian Health Ministry said that the final death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of the country had reached 1,410 people, however, United Nations estimates put the total number of deaths in Syria at 8,500.

