US Begins Annual Nuclear Exercise 'Global Thunder' - Strategic Command

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) said in a press release that it has kicked off its annual nuclear command and control exercise Global Thunder.

"Every year, US Strategic Command executes its annual nuclear command and control exercise Global Thunder, and this year, even with COVID-19, is no different," the release said on Monday.

"Global Thunder 21 will focus on realistic training activities against simulated targets to ensure and improve nuclear readiness and strategic deterrent capabilities."

The exercise focuses on nuclear readiness, such as employing global operations in coordination with other US commands, government agencies and allies in order to deter, detect and, if necessary, counter strategic attacks against the United States and its allies, the release said.

Australia and the United Kingdom will also participate in the exercise, the release added.

