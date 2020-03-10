US Begins 'Condition-Based' Troop Reduction in Afghanistan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The United States has begun reducing their forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 troops over 135 days, US Forces in Afghanistan (USFOR-A) Sonny Leggett said in a statement on Monday.

"In accordance with the US - Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Joint Declaration, US Forces in Afghanistan (USFOR-A) has begun its condition-based reduction of forces to 8,600 over 135 days," Leggett said.