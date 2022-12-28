UrduPoint.com

US Begins Confiscating Chinese Merchandise Produced With Use Of N. Korean Workers - CBP

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The United States has begun confiscating certain Chinese merchandise at all ports of entry following an investigation indicating that at least three companies used North Korean labor in their supply chains, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a press release.

"US Customs and Border Protection began detaining merchandise produced or manufactured by Jingde Trading Ltd., Rixin Foods. Ltd. and Zhejiang Sunrise Garment Group Co. Ltd. at all US ports of entry on Dec. 5, 2022," the release said on Tuesday.

The enforcement action is the result of a CBP investigation indicating that the listed companies use North Korean labor in their supply chains in violation of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), the release said.

The existing US sanctions on North Korea prohibit the entry of any goods that have been produced or manufactured entirely or in part by North Korean nationals unless there is clear and convincing evidence that forced labor was not present at any stage of the production process, the release added.

In June, the United States also started implementing regulations that ban imports of goods from China's Xinjiang province in response to an alleged genocide and crimes against the Uyghur minority.

