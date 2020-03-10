UrduPoint.com
US Begins Drawing Down 14,000 Additional Forces Sent To Mideast To Counter Iran - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:34 PM

US Begins Drawing Down 14,000 Additional Forces Sent to Mideast to Counter Iran - Reports

The United States has begun drawing down the thousands of service members it deployed to the Middle East following the January assassination of a top Iranian commander, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing military officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The United States has begun drawing down the thousands of service members it deployed to the middle East following the January assassination of a top Iranian commander, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing military officials.

About 1,000 combat troops deployed to Kuwait days after the January 3 US airstrike that killed Iran's Revolutionary Guards Qods Force Commander Qassem Soleimani, have left the region over the past two weeks, the officials said. Another 2,000 members of the same brigade are expected to leave the region in the weeks ahead, the officials said.

The Kuwait deployment involved combat troops that were sent to provide additional security for US bases and embassies in anticipation of widespread retaliatory attacks by Iran following Soleimani's death.

The US military has concluded that the threat of reprisal from the Soleimani killing has subsided, particularly now that Iran is grappling with the deadly coronavirus, the report said.

Nearly 300 people have died from the coronavirus in Iran, of more than 8,000 sickened, according to the latest reports.

