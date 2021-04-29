US Begins Regulatory Push to Ban Menthol Cigarettes - Health Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The US government plans to ban menthol flavoring in cigarettes, claiming the prohibition will save lives, especially among the nation's African-American population, the food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday.

"Banning menthol - the last allowable flavor- in cigarettes and banning all flavors in cigars will help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products," the FDA said in a press release.

The release claimed a menthol ban would especially benefit African-Americans.

"For far too long, certain populations, including African-Americans, have been targeted, and disproportionately impacted by tobacco use," FDA Tobacco Products Director Mitch Zeller said in the release.

The release cited two studies, including one claiming that a menthol ban would lead to an additional 923,000 smokers to quit within 17 months, including 230,000 African-Americans. The second study claimed a menthol ban would save 633,000 lives, including about 237,000 deaths of African Americans.

However, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned that the ban amounts to a prohibition with adverse implications for racial justice.

"There are serious concerns that the ban implemented by the Biden administration will eventually foster an underground market that is sure to trigger criminal penalties which will disproportionately impact people of color and prioritize criminalization over public health and harm reduction" the legal advocacy group said in a press release prior to the FDA announcement.

In a letter to US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra and acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, the ACLU noted that a number of police encounters resulting in the death of African-American suspects were linked to enforcement of existing tobacco laws.

As an example, the ACLU cited the 2014 killing of Eric Garner, who died during an arrest by New York City police for selling untaxed individual cigarettes.