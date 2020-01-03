UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Begins Returning Migrants At Port Of Entry In Arizona - Border Patrol

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Begins Returning Migrants at Port of Entry in Arizona - Border Patrol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The United States has expanded its Migrant Protection Protocols program to include the Nogales Port of Entry in Arizona, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the Department of Homeland Security will begin processing migrants for return to Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) at the Nogales Port of Entry south of Tucson, Arizona," the release said.

The expansion brings the total number of ports of entry under the MPP program to seven, the release said.

Previously, migrants apprehended on Arizona's southern border with Mexico were returned to Mexico through the Texas city of El Paso.

MPP has also been implemented in the US southern border towns of San Diego, Calexico, Laredo, Brownsville and Eagle Pass.

The MPP program requires migrants to return to Mexico while they await their immigration hearings. More than 56,000 migrants have been subjected to the policy.

The release said MPP has been a crucial program in helping address the migration crisis on the US-Mexico border.

Related Topics

Nogales Eagle Pass Brownsville Tucson El Paso Laredo San Diego United States Mexico Border

Recent Stories

Vivo Welcomed the New Year 2020 with Vivo S1 Pro L ..

2 hours ago

Plan being made for proper documentation of jewele ..

2 hours ago

Pakistani media features visit of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

People of occupied Kashmir facing hardships due to ..

2 hours ago

New Austrian Government to Fight Illegal Migration ..

2 hours ago

Program of Austria's New Government Outlines Need ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.