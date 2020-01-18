UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Begins Screening Travelers For Chinese Coronavirus - Health Agency

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Begins Screening Travelers for Chinese Coronavirus - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) US health authorities have stepped up screening for the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV) among airline passengers traveling between the United States and China's Wuhan, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will implement enhanced health screenings to detect ill travelers traveling to the United States on direct or connecting flights from Wuhan, China," the CDC said in a notice on Friday. "This activity is in response to an outbreak in China caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (2019 nCoV), with exported cases to Thailand and Japan."

The CDC said that beginning today travelers from Wuhan to the United States will undergo entry screening for symptoms associated with 2019-nCoV at three US airports that receive most of the travelers from Wuhan, China: San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles airports.

CDC is placing about 100 additional staff at the three airports to supplement existing screening efforts at its quarantine stations located there.

Based on current information, the risk from 2019-nCoV to the American public was deemed to be low, the CDC said.

Nevertheless, it was taking proactive preparedness precautions, the agency added.

"Investigations into this novel coronavirus are ongoing and we are monitoring and responding to this evolving situation," Martin Cetron, director of CDC's Division of Global Migration and Quarantine, said.

The CDC said Chinese health officials have reported that most of the patients infected with 2019-nCoV have had exposure to a large market where live animals were present, suggesting it was a novel virus that had jumped the species barrier to infect people.

Chinese authorities said several hundred health care workers caring for outbreak patients are being monitored. They report no sustained spread of this virus in the community, however, some limited person-to-person spread may have occurred, the release said.

Related Topics

Thailand China San Francisco Los Angeles Wuhan New York Japan United States May Border 2019 Market From

Recent Stories

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

2 hours ago

Lebanese block roads as protests enter fourth mont ..

2 hours ago

Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignatio ..

2 hours ago

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

3 hours ago

Consulate of China celebrates Chinese New Year

3 hours ago

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transpo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.