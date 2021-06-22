US Begins to Prepare Strategic Stability Dialogue with Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) US officials are beginning to prepare a strategic stability dialogue with Russia following US President Joe Biden's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said during a briefing on Monday.

"As directed by President Biden, we are preparing a strategic stability dialogue with Russia. We're in the process of scheduling the first meeting," Price said.

The two leaders agreed last week to launch a strategic stability dialogue between the US and Russia in order to address issues such as arms control and conflict risk reduction.

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov, who recently returned to his post in Washington, told Sputnik on Sunday that implementing strategic stability is among his "main tasks."

Price added that a "high-level" State Department official will be leading the US delegation. The officials plan on discussing the next step in nuclear arms control agreements between the two powers.