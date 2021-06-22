UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Begins To Prepare Strategic Stability Dialogue With Russia - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Begins to Prepare Strategic Stability Dialogue with Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) US officials are beginning to prepare a strategic stability dialogue with Russia following US President Joe Biden's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said during a briefing on Monday.

"As directed by President Biden, we are preparing a strategic stability dialogue with Russia. We're in the process of scheduling the first meeting," Price said.

The two leaders agreed last week to launch a strategic stability dialogue between the US and Russia in order to address issues such as arms control and conflict risk reduction.

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov, who recently returned to his post in Washington, told Sputnik on Sunday that implementing strategic stability is among his "main tasks."

Price added that a "high-level" State Department official will be leading the US delegation. The officials plan on discussing the next step in nuclear arms control agreements between the two powers.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin Price Sunday Post

Recent Stories

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

13 minutes ago

Belarus opposition head hails 'powerful' joint san ..

23 minutes ago

Algerian Chief of Staff Heads to Moscow for Securi ..

23 minutes ago

UN Peace Operations Chief to Travel to Moscow for ..

23 minutes ago

Aleem Khan appreciates PM Imran Khan's realistic s ..

35 minutes ago

3 killed , 5 injured over coal mine dispute at Dar ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.