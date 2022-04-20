US Begins Training Over 50 Ukrainians on Howitzers Outside Ukraine - Reports

The US has begun training over 50 Ukrainians outside Ukraine on how to operate howitzers, and the process will last about a week, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing a senior US defense official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The US has begun training over 50 Ukrainians outside Ukraine on how to operate howitzers, and the process will last about a week, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing a senior US defense official.

Howitzers are arriving in Ukraine as part of the $800 million aid package announced by President Joe Biden last week. The package includes 18 155mm Howitzers, 40,00 shells, 300 Switchblade drones, 500 Javelin anti-armor missiles, 200 M113 armored personnel carriers and 16 Mi-17 helicopters, among other equipment.