US Begins Training Over 50 Ukrainians On Howitzers Outside Ukraine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 10:06 PM

The US has begun training over 50 Ukrainians outside Ukraine on how to operate howitzers, and the process will last about a week, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing a senior US defense official

Howitzers are arriving in Ukraine as part of the $800 million aid package announced by President Joe Biden last week. The package includes 18 155mm Howitzers, 40,00 shells, 300 Switchblade drones, 500 Javelin anti-armor missiles, 200 M113 armored personnel carriers and 16 Mi-17 helicopters, among other equipment.

