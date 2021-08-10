UrduPoint.com

US Begins Trial Of 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine Dose For Kidney Transplant Patients - Health Dept.

A pilot study of 200 recent recipients of a kidney transplants will attempt to determine whether a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will create antibodies to the coronavirus following failure by the first two jobs, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday

"Between 50 and 100 participants will have had no detectable antibody response to two doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, and 50 to 100 participants will have had a low response," the NIH said in a press release.

The goal is to determine the proportion of participants who achieve a designated antibody response 30 days after receiving a third dose, the release said.

The pilot study also aims to identify characteristics that could help distinguish those kidney transplant recipients who would benefit from a third dose of an mRNA vaccine from those who will require a different approach to achieve protection, the release added.

The lifelong immunosuppressive therapy that organ transplant recipients must take to prevent organ rejection blunts their immune response to both pathogens and vaccines, meaning reimmunization is especially important among these patients.

