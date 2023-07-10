BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The United States has completed the liquidation of its chemical weapons stock, becoming the last country to do so way behind the schedule envisaged by the Chemical Weapon Convention (CWC), China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

"The US is the last state to complete the destruction of its declared chemical weapons stockpile, far behind the time limit set in the CWC. The US's announcement of destroying the final munition in its chemical weapons stockpile is a long-overdue explanation to the world," Mao Ning told a briefing.

She pointed out that the core objective of the Chemical Weapons Convention was to fully ban and completely destroy chemical weapons, which is also the obligation of states parties to the CWC.

Under the Convention, members pledged to complete their destruction not later than 10 years after its entry into effect in 1997, the spokeswoman added.

At the same time, there are still many challenges on the way to achieving "a world free of chemical weapons," she said.

The Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons aims to eliminate an entire category of weapons of mass destruction by prohibiting the development, production, acquisition, stockpiling, retention, transfer or use of chemical weapons. The Convention entered into effect on April 29, 1997, and currently has 193 states parties.