US, Belarus Committed To Deepening Cooperation On Wide Range Of Issues - Bolton

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Thursday that he and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had a good meeting during which they committed to boosting bilateral cooperation on a variety of issues.

"I had a great meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus," Bolton said via Twitter. "We share a common commitment to deepening bilateral engagement and cooperation on a wide range of issues."

The US Embassy in Minsk said Bolton would visit the Belarusian capital to meet with Lukashenko as well as Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey to discuss security issues.

"Great meeting in Belarus with Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei," Bolton said.

"We discussed a wide range of topics related to Belarusian national security and sovereignty."

On Wednesday, Bolton announced his visit and said would try to enhance bilateral diplomatic and economic relations with Belarus.

Ties between the United States and Belarus hit rock bottom in 2006 after the United States imposed sanctions on several Belarusian officials and entities over alleged human rights violations and attempts to undermine democratic institutions. The US-Belarus relations began to improve after Minsk took on an active role in solving the crisis in Ukraine.

