US-Belarus Committed to Deepening Cooperation on Wide Range of Issues - Bolton

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Thursday that he and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had a good meeting during which they committed to boosting bilateral cooperation on a variety of issues.

"I had a great meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus," Bolton said via Twitter. "We share a common commitment to deepening bilateral engagement and cooperation on a wide range of issues."