UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Belarus Committed To Deepening Cooperation On Wide Range Of Issues - Bolton

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

US-Belarus Committed to Deepening Cooperation on Wide Range of Issues - Bolton

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Thursday that he and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had a good meeting during which they committed to boosting bilateral cooperation on a variety of issues.

"I had a great meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus," Bolton said via Twitter. "We share a common commitment to deepening bilateral engagement and cooperation on a wide range of issues."

Related Topics

Twitter Minsk Belarus Share

Recent Stories

Osaka cruises into third round at US Open

31 minutes ago

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Finan ..

27 minutes ago

Ramesh Kumar asks Opposition to play effective rol ..

41 minutes ago

UAE's Etihad Airways Bans MacBook Pros in Checked ..

28 minutes ago

UAE, S. Korea strengthening civil aviation coopera ..

1 hour ago

Greece to seek debt relief after confidence restor ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.