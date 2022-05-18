US: Belarus death penalty plan shows Lukashenko 'desperate to cling to power'

The United States condemned Wednesday plans in Belarus to implement the death penalty for attempts to carry out acts of terrorism, calling it a desperate move by President Alexander Lukashenko to retain power

"These actions are those of an authoritarian leader desperate to cling to power through fear and intimidation," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.