US, Belarus Discussed Alternate Energy Sources to Decrease Reliance on Russia - State Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Under Secretary of State David Hale told a Senate panel on Tuesday that he discussed decreasing dependency on Russian energy supplies throughout Eastern Europe including Belarus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) US Under Secretary of State David Hale told a Senate panel on Tuesday that he discussed decreasing dependency on Russian energy supplies throughout Eastern Europe including Belarus

"I myself had multiple conversations in my travels in Ukraine, Belarus and in Eastern Europe on this very theme," Hale said in testimony at the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.