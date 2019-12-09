UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Belarus Reach Open Skies Agreement To Boost Civilian Air Traffic - State Department

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

US, Belarus Reach Open Skies Agreement to Boost Civilian Air Traffic - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The United States and Belarus have agreed to conclude an Open Skies agreement to boost civilian air traffic, US Department of State said on Monday.

"The agreements with the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the Republic of Belarus, initialed on December 3, are the first bilateral air transport agreements negotiated with these countries," the statement said.

"Both agreements are now being applied on the basis of comity and reciprocity, creating new opportunities for travelers and businesses."

According to the State Department, Open Skies agreements establish rules to facilitate the growth of an efficient, market-based international civil aviation system.

The agreements with Belarus, the Bahamas and Kenya were reached at the 12th International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) air services negotiation event - the largest gathering of aviation negotiators - in Aqaba, Jordan earlier this month.

Related Topics

Traffic Bahamas Belarus United States Kenya December Event Agreement

Recent Stories

Alberta Premier Kenney Heads to Ottawa to Fight Ca ..

7 minutes ago

S.African police shoot dead suspect fleeing court

7 minutes ago

PPP to observe Benazir's death anniversary at Liaq ..

7 minutes ago

Two Arrested in Connection With Japanese Doctor's ..

7 minutes ago

Fourteen Children Injured at Amusement Park in Egy ..

7 minutes ago

NAB Sukkur holds awareness walk

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.