US, Belarus Reach Open Skies Agreement to Boost Civilian Air Traffic - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The United States and Belarus have agreed to conclude an Open Skies agreement to boost civilian air traffic, US Department of State said on Monday.

"The agreements with the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the Republic of Belarus, initialed on December 3, are the first bilateral air transport agreements negotiated with these countries," the statement said.

"Both agreements are now being applied on the basis of comity and reciprocity, creating new opportunities for travelers and businesses."

According to the State Department, Open Skies agreements establish rules to facilitate the growth of an efficient, market-based international civil aviation system.

The agreements with Belarus, the Bahamas and Kenya were reached at the 12th International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) air services negotiation event - the largest gathering of aviation negotiators - in Aqaba, Jordan earlier this month.