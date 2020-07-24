UrduPoint.com
US Believes 4 Indicted Chinese Researchers Part Of Network In 25 Cities - Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

US Believes 4 Indicted Chinese Researchers Part of Network in 25 Cities - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The United States believes that four recently indicted Chinese researchers are part of a broader military network of individuals in more than 25 US cities, a senior Justice Department official said during a conference call on Friday.

"The individuals charged there are a microcosm we believe of a broader network of individuals in more than 25 cities," the official said. "That network is supported through the consulates here."

On Thursday, the United States charged four individuals with visa fraud in connection with a scheme in which they lied about their membership in China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), the Justice Department said.

The Justice Department official said the Chinese Consulate in Houston provided guidance to individuals on how to evade and obstruct American investigations.

The official also said the Chinese Consulate was engaged in economic espionage and theft of intellectual property from US universities and research institutions.

On Wednesday, the US State Department confirmed to Sputnik that it has ordered China to close by the end of the week its consulate in Houston over accusations that it has engaged for years in massive illegal spying and influence operations in the United States.

China has denied the accusations and criticized the United States for various violations of international law. China has also said that the United States has been inciting hatred toward Chinese nationals, resulting in multiple threats made to the embassy in Washington.

