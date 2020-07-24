UrduPoint.com
US Believes 4 Indicted Chinese Researches Part Of Network In 25 Cities - Official

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:11 PM

The United States believes that four recently indicted Chinese researchers are part of a broader military network of individuals in more than 25 US cities, a senior Justice Department official said during a conference call on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The United States believes that four recently indicted Chinese researchers are part of a broader military network of individuals in more than 25 US cities, a senior Justice Department official said during a conference call on Friday.

"The individuals charged there are a microcosm we believe of a broader network of individuals in more than 25 cities," the official said. "That network is supported through the consulates here."

The US on Thursday charged four individuals with visa fraud in connection with a scheme in which they lied about their membership in China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), the Justice Department said.

