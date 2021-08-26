US Believes 4,100 American Citizens Remain in Afghanistan - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) US authorities believe that more than 4,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a Senate aid.

State Department officials during a briefing to congressional staff said that at least 4,100 American citizens remain in the country, and not all of them are located in Kabul or in its neighborhoods, the source said.

The United States was able to evacuate about 4,400 Americans so far, he added.

US Army Major General William Taylor told in a press briefing earlier on Wednesday that the US and allies were able to evacuate about 88,000 people from Afghanistan since the beginning of operations.

On August 15, the Taliban (designated as a terror group and banned by Russia) seized Kabul, causing the Afghan government to collapse. As a result, many countries have evacuated their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a number of Afghan refugees who helped US and Coalition forces during the 20-year war.