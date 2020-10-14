UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Believes Agreement Exists On Extending New START With Russia In Principle - Billingslea

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Believes Agreement Exists on Extending New START With Russia In Principle - Billingslea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) US negotiators believe there is an agreement with Russia in principle on the conditions to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said during a webinar hosted by The Heritage Foundation on Tuesday.

"We believe that there is an agreement in principle at the highest levels of our two governments," Billingslea said. "I am hopeful that that sort of gentleman's agreement... will ultimately need to percolate down through their system so my counterpart hopefully will be authorized to negotiate."

Billingslea added that the United States is ready to strike the deal as soon as tomorrow.

However, Russian negotiators deny any breakthroughs in the arms control talks with the United States.

Related Topics

Russia United States Agreement

Recent Stories

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

28 minutes ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

28 minutes ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

46 minutes ago

Banks train staffers for house financing for low i ..

46 minutes ago

GCC cloud market expected to hit $2.3bn by 2024, D ..

2 hours ago

Dead, ill, recovered: celebrities hit by coronavir ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.