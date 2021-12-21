US Believes Bilateral Security Talks With Russia to Take Place in January - Donfried

Bilateral security talks between the United States and Russia will likely take place in January, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Bilateral security talks between the United States and Russia will likely take place in January, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday.

"(W)e are ready to move out on these multiple channels which I mentioned - bilateral engagement, NATO-Russia Council and the OSCE. On the bilateral engagement, we will decide on a date together with Russia and we believe that that will take place in January," Donfried said during a press briefing.