US Believes China Has Labs for Contagious Pathogens With Unknown Safety Standards - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States believes China has multiple laboratories working on contagious pathogens, but it is unknown whether they have proper security measures in place to prevent an outbreak, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The United States believes China has multiple laboratories working on contagious pathogens, but it is unknown whether they have proper security measures in place to prevent an outbreak, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"There are multiple labs that are continuing to conduct work, we think, on contagious pathogens inside of China and we don't know if they are operating at a level of security to prevent this from happening again," Pompeo said. "

The secretary of state noted that China has still not granted the international community access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to investigate the possible origins of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Pompeo urged US partners to continue to demand answers from China on the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak.

US officials have said they agree the novel coronavirus most likely had natural origins, but are increasingly supportive of accusations that it leaked from the Wuhan laboratory and are lashing out at China for its alleged lack of transparency.