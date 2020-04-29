UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Believes China Has Labs For Contagious Pathogens With Unknown Safety Standards - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:34 PM

US Believes China Has Labs for Contagious Pathogens With Unknown Safety Standards - Pompeo

The United States believes China has multiple laboratories working on contagious pathogens, but it is unknown whether they have proper security measures in place to prevent an outbreak, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The United States believes China has multiple laboratories working on contagious pathogens, but it is unknown whether they have proper security measures in place to prevent an outbreak, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"There are multiple labs that are continuing to conduct work, we think, on contagious pathogens inside of China and we don't know if they are operating at a level of security to prevent this from happening again," Pompeo said. "

The secretary of state noted that China has still not granted the international community access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to investigate the possible origins of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Pompeo urged US partners to continue to demand answers from China on the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak.

US officials have said they agree the novel coronavirus most likely had natural origins, but are increasingly supportive of accusations that it leaked from the Wuhan laboratory and are lashing out at China for its alleged lack of transparency.

Related Topics

China Wuhan United States From Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

51 minutes ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

51 minutes ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

2 hours ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.