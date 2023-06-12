US Believes China Upgraded Intelligence Collection Facilities in Cuba in 2019 - Blinken

The United States believes that China expanded and upgraded its intelligence collection facilities in Cuba in 2019, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) The United States believes that China expanded and upgraded its intelligence collection facilities in Cuba in 2019, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"In fact, based on the information we have, the (People's Republic of China) conducted an upgrade of its intelligence collection facilities in Cuba in 2019," Blinken said during a press conference.

US diplomatic efforts in response to this assessment have slowed down China's efforts to expand its overseas military intelligence collection facilities as Washington continues to carefully monitor Beijing's activities.