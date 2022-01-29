US Believes China Wants De-Escalation in Ukraine Crisis to Avoid Harm to Interests

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The United States believes China prefers de-escalation in Ukraine because of the possibility a conflict in Europe could have a negative impact on its interests, a senior US administration official said on Friday.

"I would certainly suggest that it's not in China's interest to see a conflict in this situation, not just because of the Olympics but I think more broadly the impact of a devastating conflict in Europe would have on China's interests all over the world," the official told a conference call. "We hope China will be speaking to these principles, the importance of upholding these principles to the path of diplomacy on Monday as well."

The United Nations Security Council will hold a special meeting to address the situation over Ukraine on Monday. Russia has criticized the US-requested meeting, calling it a "PR stunt.

"

The US has been engaged in very active talks with China on a range of issues, but particularly on Russia and Ukraine recently, the official said. American officials have been in active talks with the Chinese mission in the United States regarding the UN Security Council meeting scheduled for Monday.

The US and its allies have accused Russia of amassing troops and military equipment in preparation for an invasion of Ukraine. Washington has threatened massive sanctions should Russia decide to advance on Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly rejected the accusations, saying that it has the right to move its troops within its sovereign territory and is not planning to attack any country. Moscow views the allegations as a pretext for deployment of NATO military equipment close to Russian borders.