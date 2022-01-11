US Believes Confidence-Building, Arms Control Measures With Russia Work to Its Benefit

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The United States believes confidence-building and arms control measures with Russia that may work to benefit the two countries are possible, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"Transparency, confidence-building measures, arms control provisions, all of these things have the potential to work to the advantage not only to the security of the transatlantic alliance but also global security," Price said during a press briefing. "These are things that have the potential to be in our interest, these are things that may have the potential to be in the interest of the Russian Federation."

The United States and Russia will work to identify areas where their interests overlap and whether there is room to reach an agreement on reciprocal measures both countries could take, Price said.

Earlier in the day, the two countries held strategic stability talks in Geneva.