WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The United States believes it is not in China's interest to cooperate with Russia in its special military operation in Ukraine, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power said during a CNN town hall event.

"They're looking for votes in the UN, they're looking for support, they're looking for trade partners, they're looking for markets for their goods, and what Russia is doing is bringing them into circumstances that I think fundamentally are not in their economic interests," Power said Thursday night.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan added that the United States believes China may be considering providing lethal assistance to Russia for its special operation in Ukraine, but the Biden administration warned there would be consequences and is watching closely.

Earlier on Thursday night, China rolled out a 12-point document pushing for peace talks in Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests by the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to protect them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine and to completely liberate Donbas.