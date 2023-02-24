(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The United States believes F-16s will not provide Ukraine with a key capability as it prepares for a counter-offensive against Russian forces, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said during a CNN town hall event.

"From our perspective, F-16s are not the key capability for that offensive," Sullivan said Thursday night.

Sullivan added that President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed this matter during their unannounced meeting in Kiev on Monday.