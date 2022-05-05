US Believes Future of Western Balkans Lies 'Squarely' With EU - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The United States believes that the future of what it calls the Western Balkans, including the future of Macedonia and Albania, is "squarely" with the European Union, US State Department Ned price said on Wednesday.

"The United States has long been a strong supporter of North Macedonia and Albania's integration into the EU. We believe the future of the Western Balkans is squarely with the EU. The enlargement process promotes long term peace, stability, prosperity throughout the region," Price said during a press briefing.

The United States sees the European Union's March 2020 decision to open accession negotiations with Macedonia and Albania as a positive step, Price added.