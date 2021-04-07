The United States continues to believe there is a diplomatic path the resolve the Iranian nuclear problem, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday after the first day of multilateral talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The United States continues to believe there is a diplomatic path the resolve the Iranian nuclear problem, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday after the first day of multilateral talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.

"Today is the first day of discussions, as you know. These discussions are happening in Geneva and they are happening through our European counterparts and partners. We expect them to have difficult portions, we expect this to be a long process. And we continue to believe that a diplomatic path is the right path forward and there are benefits to all sides," Psaki said during a press briefing.

On Tuesday, Vienna hosted an in-person meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) members to discuss steps to fully restore the nuclear agreement.

The US team participated in consultations with counterparts from China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom, but held no direct talks with Iran.

Psaki lamented former President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the JCPOA.

"They left us with is a far decreased visibility of Iran's nuclear capability... of an understanding of how close they were to acquiring a nuclear weapon. That's not in anyone's interest, certainly not the American people," Psaki said.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the P5+1 group of countries and the European Union. The agreement required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and began imposing sanctions on Iran in violation of the agreement.