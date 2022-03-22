UrduPoint.com

US Believes In Importance Of Maintaining Open Communication Line With Russia - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Communication Line With Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States believes in the importance of maintaining open communication channels with Russia amid tensions with the West and the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"We believe it's important to maintain channels of communication with Russia. You've heard us say before that open dialogue or the ability to engage in open dialogue is crucial, especially during times of tension, especially during times of conflict. We have sought to maintain those open lines of communication," Price told a press briefing.

>