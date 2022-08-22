UrduPoint.com

US Believes Inspections Under New START Should Resume - Envoy To UN

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 08:48 PM

US Believes Inspections Under New START Should Resume - Envoy to UN

The United States believes that inspections under the New START treaty should resume and are a crucial part of cooperation with Russia, Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The United States believes that inspections under the New START treaty should resume and are a crucial part of cooperation with Russia, Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"It is also important that the Review Conference acknowledge the manner in which Russia's war and irresponsible actions in Ukraine seriously undermine the NPT's main purposes. That is why we believe resuming mutually beneficial inspections under new START, our Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, is a key part of our cooperation that must continue," Thomas-Greenfield told a UN Security Council meeting.

