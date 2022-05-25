US Believes Iran Govt. Will Remain Threat With or Without Reaching Nuclear Deal - Malley

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is of the opinion that Iran will remain a threat regardless whether a nuclear deal is reached, US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The United States is of the opinion that Iran will remain a threat regardless whether a nuclear deal is reached, US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"We harbor no illusion.

Nuclear deal or no nuclear deal, this Iranian government will remain a threat," Malley told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "Nuclear deal or no nuclear deal, it will continue to sponsor terrorism, threaten Israel, sow instability across the region, fund, train and equip an array of violent non-state actors and oppress its people."