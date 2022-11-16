UrduPoint.com

US Believes Iran Likely Conducted Drone Attack On Tanker Off Coast Of Oman - Sullivan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 11:59 PM

US Believes Iran Likely Conducted Drone Attack on Tanker Off Coast of Oman - Sullivan

The United States believes that Iran likely conducted the drone attack against an oil tank near the coast of Oman, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The United States believes that Iran likely conducted the drone attack against an oil tank near the coast of Oman, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

The tanker, belonging to an Israeli billionaire businessman, was struck by an explosives-armed drone off the coast of Oman on Tuesday night, according to media reports.

"Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran likely conducted this attack using a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle), a lethal capability it is increasingly employing directly and via its proxies throughout the middle East and proliferating to Russia for use in Ukraine," Sullivan said in a press release.

Sullivan said in the release that there is no justification for the drone attack and characterized it as a threat to freedom of navigation for commercial vessels in the region.

The United States will work with its allies and partners to respond to Iran through appropriate means, Sullivan added.

