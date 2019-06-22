US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Allies to Attack Saudi Arabia - Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The United States believes it is necessary to resist Iran's alleged intentions to use allies to attack Saudi Arabia, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday during his visit to Riyadh.

Hook is currently on a tour of the countries of the Arabian Peninsula, where he will hold talks with representatives of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain about the crisis in the region. In Riyadh, Hook met with Saudi National Security Adviser Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban and discussed with him the "threat from Iran."

"Iran's efforts to use surrogates to attack Saudi Arabia and destabilize the region needs to be countered," Hook said, as quoted by Al Arabiya broadcaster.

The risk of a regional conflict in the Middle East would rise if Iran was not successfully confronted in Yemen, the envoy added.

He said that Washington was doing everything possible to defuse tensions with Iran and return the containment system in the region.

However, Hook blamed Tehran for rising tension in the region because of the refusal of any diplomatic initiatives.

"Our diplomacy does not give Iran the right to respond with military force.

Iran needs to meet diplomacy with diplomacy, not military force," the envoy added.

Over the last year, the relationship between the United States and Iran has suffered numerous blows. It started when US authorities imposed tough sanctions against key areas of the Iranian economy in order to "change the behavior" of the Islamic republic. The US also declared the IRGC a terrorist organization, to which Iran responded by recognizing the US Central Command as a terrorist group and the United States itself as a "state sponsor of terrorism."

Earlier in the month, the United States boosted its military presence in the Persian Gulf in what US National Security Adviser John Bolton said was "a clear and unmistakable signal to the Iranian regime that any attack on the interests of the United States or [its] allies will be met with ruthless force."

At the same time, US President Donald Trump has said that he hoped to avoid a war with Iran. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also said that Iran does not intend to wage war with the United States but will continue to resist its pressure.