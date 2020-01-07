UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Believes Iran Undermining Peace Process In Afghanistan - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:32 PM

US Believes Iran Undermining Peace Process in Afghanistan - Pompeo

The United States believes Iran is working to undermine the peace process in Afghanistan by supporting the Taliban and other militant groups, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The United States believes Iran is working to undermine the peace process in Afghanistan by supporting the Taliban and other militant groups, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"In Afghanistan, there's an aspect of that conflict that deserves more attention and that is the Islamic Republic of Iran's involvement there," Pompeo said. "Iran has refused to join the regional and international consensus for peace and is in fact today actively working to undermine the peace process by continuing its long global effort to support militant groups there.

"

Pompeo said Iran has relationships with the Taliban and other related groups.

Afghanistan has been suffering from violence by the Taliban and various militant and terrorist groups, including the Islamic State terror organization (banned in Russia), that operate there.

The United States wants the Taliban to cut ties with terrorists and engage in closer cooperation with the Afghan government, which would enable US troops to withdraw. Many rounds of peace talks have been held with no significant result.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Iran Russia United States From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Anti-IS Coalition's Presence in Iraq Considered Il ..

2 minutes ago

Pompeo Denies Soleimani Came to Iraq on Diplomatic ..

2 minutes ago

Justice (Retd) Fakhruddin Ebrahim: An irreparable ..

50 minutes ago

Oil Down Most Since 2020 Start as Some Argue Marke ..

7 minutes ago

Round-the-clock opening of Torkham border multipli ..

7 minutes ago

Dual nationality of Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.