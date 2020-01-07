US Believes Iran Undermining Peace Process in Afghanistan - Pompeo

The United States believes Iran is working to undermine the peace process in Afghanistan by supporting the Taliban and other militant groups, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The United States believes Iran is working to undermine the peace process in Afghanistan by supporting the Taliban and other militant groups, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"In Afghanistan, there's an aspect of that conflict that deserves more attention and that is the Islamic Republic of Iran's involvement there," Pompeo said. "Iran has refused to join the regional and international consensus for peace and is in fact today actively working to undermine the peace process by continuing its long global effort to support militant groups there.

"

Pompeo said Iran has relationships with the Taliban and other related groups.

Afghanistan has been suffering from violence by the Taliban and various militant and terrorist groups, including the Islamic State terror organization (banned in Russia), that operate there.

The United States wants the Taliban to cut ties with terrorists and engage in closer cooperation with the Afghan government, which would enable US troops to withdraw. Many rounds of peace talks have been held with no significant result.