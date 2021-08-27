UrduPoint.com

US Believes IS To Keep Attacking Kabul Airport, Taliban Helping To Stop Them - Pentagon

US Believes IS to Keep Attacking Kabul Airport, Taliban Helping to Stop Them - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The US military believes that the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (ISIS-K, banned in Russia) seeks to continue attacking the Kabul airport and the United States continues its evacuation from the country with the help of the Taliban, US Central Command chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Thursday.

"We believe it is their desire to continue those attacks, and we expect those attacks to continue, and we're doing everything we can to be prepared for those attacks," McKenzie said during a press briefing. "That includes reaching out to the Taliban who are actually providing an outer security cordon around the airfield, to make sure they know what we expect them to do to protect us, and we will continue to coordinate with them as they go forward."

