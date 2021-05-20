UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Believes Israel Achieved Military Objectives In Gaza, Can Start Winding Down - Psaki

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

US Believes Israel Achieved Military Objectives in Gaza, Can Start Winding Down - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The United States believes that Israel has achieved significant objectives in Gaza and can start winding down its military operation, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

"We believe the Israelis have achieved significant military objectives that they laid out to achieve in relation to protecting their people and to responding to thousands of rocket attacks from Hamas. That's why in part that we feel they are in a position to start winding their operation down," Psaki said during a daily briefing.

She added that the White House is aware of "encouraging" reports about an impending ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians after over a week of hostilities.

Related Topics

Israel White House Gaza United States From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

16 minutes ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

1 hour ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

2 hours ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

3 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.