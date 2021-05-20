US Believes Israel Achieved Military Objectives in Gaza, Can Start Winding Down - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The United States believes that Israel has achieved significant objectives in Gaza and can start winding down its military operation, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

"We believe the Israelis have achieved significant military objectives that they laid out to achieve in relation to protecting their people and to responding to thousands of rocket attacks from Hamas. That's why in part that we feel they are in a position to start winding their operation down," Psaki said during a daily briefing.

She added that the White House is aware of "encouraging" reports about an impending ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians after over a week of hostilities.