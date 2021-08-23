UrduPoint.com

US Believes It Has Time To Get Every American Out Of Afghanistan By August 31 - Sullivan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Joe Biden administration believes that the United States has time to get every American out of Afghanistan by the August 31 withdrawal deadline, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told journalists on Monday.

"We believe that we have time between now and the [August] 31 to get any American out [of Afghanistan]," he said.

