US Believes It Has Time To Get Every American Out Of Afghanistan By August 31 - Sullivan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The Joe Biden administration believes that the United States has time to get every American out of Afghanistan by the August 31 withdrawal deadline, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told journalists on Monday.
"We believe that we have time between now and the [August] 31 to get any American out [of Afghanistan]," he said.