US Believes It Has Until Late February to Salvage Iran Nuclear Deal - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The Biden administration believes it has until the end of February to resuscitate the Iran nuclear deal, otherwise it will launch "aggressive efforts" to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing American officials.

Negotiations to restore the deal on the Iranian nuclear program resumed in Vienna on Tuesday.

"This session is the critical one... We are genuinely in the very final stretch," one official said referring to the talks.

Another official added that "nothing with Iran is ever a straight line, but we are getting to a decisive moment.

"

The signatories to the original nuclear accord were the United States, Iran, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In May 2018, the Trump administration left the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, which in response abandoned its commitments under the agreement.

Since April 2021, Vienna has been hosting talks to restore the deal.