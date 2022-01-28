US Believes Its Responses to Russia Offer Real Chance for Euro-Atlantic Security - Nuland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States believes that its written responses to Russian security proposals provide a real chance for Euro-Atlantic security improvements, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"We believe that these responses offer a real opportunity for security improvement across the Euro-Atlantic area if Moscow chooses the path of diplomacy rather than that of conflict or sabotage," Nuland told a press briefing.