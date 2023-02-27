The Biden administration still believes that the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is the "best way" to manage Iran's nuclear ambitions, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The Biden administration still believes that the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is the "best way" to manage Iran's nuclear ambitions, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Monday.

"We tried very, very hard to get back into the JCPOA when President Biden came into office and we continue to believe that that is the best way to deal with the nuclear problem, thereby giving us space to deal with other problems," Nuland said.