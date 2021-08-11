UrduPoint.com

US Believes Kabul Could Fall To Taliban In 1-3 Months - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 12:43 PM

US Believes Kabul Could Fall to Taliban in 1-3 Months - Reports

The United States is concerned that the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) could capture Kabul in 1-3 months, far sooner than previous intelligence assessment suggested, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing informed American officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The United States is concerned that the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) could capture Kabul in 1-3 months, far sooner than previous intelligence assessment suggested, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing informed American officials.

According to the newspaper, the situation in the country is now worse than it was in June when the US intelligence predicted that Kabul could collapse in 6-12 months after the American troop pullout from Afghanistan.

"Everything is moving in the wrong direction," a source familiar with the new intelligence assessment told the paper.

The hostilities between the Afghan government and the Taliban have intensified as foreign troops began withdrawing from the country. The Taliban have since captured large rural territories and launched an offensive on major cities.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden continues to believe it is not inevitable the Taliban take over Kabul or entire Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Washington United States June Post From Government

Recent Stories

Biden stands by US withdrawal plan from Afghanista ..

Biden stands by US withdrawal plan from Afghanistan as Taliban gain

2 minutes ago
 European stocks climb at open after Asia, US gains ..

European stocks climb at open after Asia, US gains

2 minutes ago
 Hunerkada starts registration for graphic design s ..

Hunerkada starts registration for graphic design short courses

3 minutes ago
 Oil Spill Near Russia's Novorossiysk 400,000 Times ..

Oil Spill Near Russia's Novorossiysk 400,000 Times Larger Than Reported - Satell ..

4 minutes ago
 Lukashenko to See Final Draft Amendments to Belaru ..

Lukashenko to See Final Draft Amendments to Belarus' Constitution by September- ..

7 minutes ago
 Five killed, two injured in road accident

Five killed, two injured in road accident

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.