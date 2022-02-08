UrduPoint.com

US Believes Kiev Will Be Ready For Special Status For Donbas With 'Appropriate Sequencing'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 12:31 AM

US Believes Kiev Will Be Ready for Special Status for Donbas With 'Appropriate Sequencing'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed the belief on Monday that Ukraine will be ready to move forward with granting special status to the breakaway region of Donbas in due course

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed the belief on Monday that Ukraine will be ready to move forward with granting special status to the breakaway region of Donbas in due course.

"The (Minsk) agreements speak of special status for the Donbas and I believe that with the appropriate sequencing, Ukrainians would be prepared to move forward," Blinken told a press briefing following a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The top US diplomat argued that the conflict in eastern Ukraine can be resolved if Russia shows commitment to the Minsk agreements.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Minsk Top

Recent Stories

No concession for looters of public money: Chaudhr ..

No concession for looters of public money: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

2 minutes ago
 Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurates new CER at Mayo Hospi ..

Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurates new CER at Mayo Hospital

2 minutes ago
 Germany to boost troop deployment in Lithuania ami ..

Germany to boost troop deployment in Lithuania amid Ukraine tensions

2 minutes ago
 IGP for intensifying action against criminals

IGP for intensifying action against criminals

2 minutes ago
 Borrell Says Diversification a Priority to Avoid E ..

Borrell Says Diversification a Priority to Avoid Energy Supply Disruption From R ..

1 hour ago
 UN on Putin-Macron Meeting: Guterres Encourages Al ..

UN on Putin-Macron Meeting: Guterres Encourages All Efforts to Deescalate Ukrain ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>