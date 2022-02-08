US Believes Kiev Will Be Ready for Special Status for Donbas With 'Appropriate Sequencing'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed the belief on Monday that Ukraine will be ready to move forward with granting special status to the breakaway region of Donbas in due course

"The (Minsk) agreements speak of special status for the Donbas and I believe that with the appropriate sequencing, Ukrainians would be prepared to move forward," Blinken told a press briefing following a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The top US diplomat argued that the conflict in eastern Ukraine can be resolved if Russia shows commitment to the Minsk agreements.