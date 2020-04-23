UrduPoint.com
US Believes Kim Fully In Control Of North Korea's Nuclear Forces - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:01 AM

The United States believes that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un fully controls the country's nuclear forces despite news reports about his deteriorating health, Joint Chief of Staff Vice Chairman John Hyten said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The United States believes that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un fully controls the country's nuclear forces despite news reports about his deteriorating health, Joint Chief of Staff Vice Chairman John Hyten said on Wednesday.

"I assume that Kim Jong Un is still in full control of the Korean nuclear and military forces," Hyten said during a Defense Department press briefing.

Hyten noted that he read stories about Kim's alleged health problems in the media and cannot confirm or deny anything regarding the issue.

Earlier on Wednesday, Japan's newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported that North Korea has put in place a contingency plan since late last year to transfer Kim's powers to his younger sister Kim Yo Jong in case he becomes unable to govern.

The article came after the South Korean Daily NK news website, run by North Korean defectors, reported that Kim had undergone heart surgery. Several media outlets later reported that Kim was in critical condition as a result of the operation.

However, South Korean officials said they had not seen any evidence to confirm Kim's reported health problems.

