US Believes Military Operations in Ukraine Will Persist Through Winter Months - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The United States expects military activities to continue and persist in Ukraine during the winter, however, some operations will be curtailed because of the weather, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We absolutely believe that military operations will persist through the winter months, it's just going to be probably... some things will be curtailed or altered based on the weather conditions," Kirby said during a press briefing.